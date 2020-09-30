Nwagi thirst traps with Denim look

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Winnie Nwagi just never stops. She never leaves your face like a pimple whether you follow her or not. And oh, she is not a role model material, or so she said.

Nwagi has not released a hit song for quite sometime now, but she has not stopped serving looks. From rebounding a dress from six years ago to wearing a long dress for the first time in a while about three weeks ago, she is now fitting her curves in jeans and making sure she announces to the whole world.

Over the weekend, she shared a photo of herself rocking a pair of denim blue jeans with the caption; “No More Room In The Jeans.”

Men had no time to appreciate her new look, but beg her to follow them. Thing, is on twitter according to one’s settings, you can only DM them when you follow each other. Men became extra conny.

Boychild asked: My everything, when are you following me?

Ashiromatic Pro: Please I’m requesting you to follow me.

Danny Worth: Some ka follow banaye Winnie omwagalwa.

Nwagi has succeeded greatly at confusing the boy child because not many entertainers have men beg them to follow back. You will never know why because she stated over a week ago that as much as she likes relationships, marriage is not for her.