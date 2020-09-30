Rapping is not for my people – Muhangi

By Ahmad Muto

Muhangi is by far the biggest troll of the Bakiga, his tribemates. Months ago when singer Nina Roz released a song titled Kyoyoyo, it excited so much to the point of saying the day Roz visits western Uganda, she would be surprised by the misinterpretation.

Today he shared a video of a group of boys apparently from his area trying out the art of rapping.

In his opinion, hip hop or rap music is not their thing and they should therefore desist from trying it. “Someone tell Bakiga these things are not meant for them,” he wrote.

Sophia wrote: “@OkulloP do the Langis have a shot?”

Pius Okullo hit back: “Leave the Langi out of this.”

Meanwhile his daughter with media personality Prim Assimwe marks her 7th birthday today and he made sure he informed social media in-laws.

“Birthday is upon us. This beautiful princess has made 7. Mbu she wants to be President of Uganda when she grows up. Should I tell her, oba I let her dream on?”

Kanoti: Happy birthday Jehu may the almighty Lord keep blessing you. And make yr dreams come true.

Rittah: Happy birthday little princess, but do not tell her just pray for her dream. In God everything is possible.

RAJ: Happy birthday princess Jehu God bless her with good life.