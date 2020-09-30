Stop posting photos of needy children – Kenzo asked

By Ahmad Muto

It is rather a public secret that singer Eddy Kenzo is in the habit of sharing photos posing with children. However, last weekend, he shared more, but some of his followers this time paid attention and therefore wondered why he does it all the time. And not just with children, but particularly those in dirty and tattered clothes. Some also wondered why he did not consider following the covid-19 control measures of social distancing and wearing face masks.

This was after sharing two sets of pictorials. First, to celebrate World Tourism day where he partly wrote: “Today the world celebrates the WORLD TOURISM DAY like never before, we celebrate in tough times where COVID19 has hit businesses in the world so hard. As the Tourism AMBASSADOR of Uganda the pearl of Africa and the most beautiful and blessed country.”

The second had the caption: “Story of my life right before my eyes, it was great sharing with the kids telling them that they could do much more than Eddy Kenzo has done. Any thing is possible in life, just stay focused.”

Irina Skies: Of all pictures… walonze yo obwo obwana obwambadde ebituli bwoba olabisa ku social media…very insensitive of you Kenzo …do they look like a tourism attrraçtion… Mwe mutuyisa na poverty stricken country in Africa

Lukwata Martin: Don’t you think you are exposing innocent villagers to COVID-19. Where is the social distancing in this photo?

Kiryowa Zuura: So u drove those kids frm their homes 2 dat place 4 wat?!

Namulindwa Saudah: What is touristic about these children? The poverty stricken families they come from? The torn clothes they are wearing? The hungry faces? Or the fact that they are young and homeless? Wabula Rema wali mussajja!

Maria Mama Bulamu: Why do you always post dirty kids on your wall? Can’t you first help them with what they need and then you take pics with them? Kyali ggwe olabika walimba abazungu mbu olina orphanage nebakuwa sente….