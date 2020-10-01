Cindy to walk down the aisle, blames Covid-19 for delay

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Cindy Sanyu is currently out there marketing Uganda as a tourism destination after she was appointed among other people as we reported here days ago.

However, one thing in particular struck the curiosity of her fans and followers – the fact that she took her boyfriend, actor Joel Atiku along.

Her fans had wondered if the Uganda Tourism Board had picked the lovebirds as ambassadors. Cindy made it known that no, they offered her a chance to bring somebody else along and there wasn’t going to be anybody else as a plus one who isn’t Atiku. She argued that she noticed it was a chance to go out there and have a good time together. Well, there can never be a better time than stepping out on someone else’s budget.

That said, the King Herself also made the revelation that well, those pestering her to give birth to a second child should relax because she has her things planned out unlike before. She said she is set to walk down the aisle, but their families are too big and therefore have to be mobilised.

She blamed her current unmarried status on Covid-19 saying it slowed down the whole process otherwise she would be married by now.

“You see I want to do things right. I am no longer a young girl who just gets excited about things. I am going to get married first then have another baby. I have to do things right.”