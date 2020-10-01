Pia Pound fans gang up against troll

By Ahmad Muto

Let’s say ladies and the Pull Her Down (PhD) syndrome move together like freebies and slay queens. Singer Pia Pounds put out her new EP, Tupaate last week and it has been partly well received if the buzz on social media is anything to go by. However, not everyone seems to be consuming her craft with a smile and therefore one decided to use the same platform on which she is receiving praises to throw her entire career choice into question.

The tweep particularly made it known that she has been motivated to work hard after listening to Pia Pound’s music just to have enough money to buy her out of music and instead venture into something else.

The tweep going by the handle @Cecile97N who sells used appliances along Bombo road tweeted: “Of late I am working so hard so that I can raise just enough money and start Pia Pounds another business and save her from releasing trashy music.”

And the Pia Pound army felt like this was the highest level of disrespect especially coming from a fellow woman.

Rashida Kalule wrote: According to how I see you, I do not think you can beat her in anything. Instead, let her help you with some money osibe enviri nebilala. Ate @Cecile97N gwe akyali obubi, instead of taking care o your mum mukyalo akayumba katonya mbu helping Pia.

Asha Babz: People like you we know you exist. You and your other 99 hooligans mubangayo we know someone is trying hard to lift herself and you are fighting to put her down pliz respect someone’s hustle.

Shakira Banks: It is so hurting that it is a lady who posted this. You are also hustling to be successful yet you are tarnishing your friends name so ignorant next time check your posts before posting wabula ofuunye attention yaffe nothing much to say.

The last time we reported here a story about Pia Pounds, she had waxed her body and shared all of it with the public leaving men on social media pocketing.