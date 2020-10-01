Rema hailed for raising step-daughter Maya

By Ahmad Muto

Rema took to social media to mark the birthday of her step daughter Maya Musuuza who happens to be her baby daddy, Kenzo’s daughter with city socialite Tracy Nabatanzi.

She wrote on her facebook: “Happy birthday princess Maya. May Allah protect and guide you always.”

Rema literally raised Maya together with her daughter Amaal in the same household and because this is public information, the last time we reported here about anybody receiving the kind of praises they showered her, it was Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena wishing her step son Allan Hendrix Ssali a happy birthday.

Devixon Dave: Memories. You loved her like your own daughter. Your really a super woman. Happy Birthday Maya Musuuza.

Kyomukama Harriet: Thank u Rema for da good heart… The step mom who proved dat there can be a good step mother and love her step kid like hers….. Happiest birthday Maya…. Always remember Rema it is hard to get such a step mom.

Fattie Shakira: Happy birthday to you darling. Kati ne Kenzo he is soon posting.

Kasirye Michael: You are such a mother with a beautiful heart. Thanks so much Rema. Happy birthday Maya.

Reem Helix: This woman is one in a million thx 4 de love Rema hapi bd to Maya bambi ka swt.