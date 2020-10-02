BET nominations out, Khaligraph to represent East Africa

By Ahmad Muto

Black Entertainment Television has announced the nominees for the 15th annual Hip Hop Awards seeking to award entertainers across 17 categories for the past year.

One thing is hard to ignore – the fact that rising star and winner of last year’s best new Hip Hop artiste, Dababy is leading this year’s nomination with 12 nominations.

However, that said, Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo still has a reason to gloat, being the last nominee and recipient of a BET award in Uganda. Well, even this year we do not have a nominee.

The entire East African region though produced one nominee in Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones in the Best International flow category. He is set to battle it out with South Africa’s Nasty C, UK’s Stormzy and MS Banks, France’s Meryl and Kaaris, and Brazil’s Djonga. Tight category this one.

It is important to note that Nigerian artistes that had become a permanent fixture on the BET nomination lists are a no show this year. Davido, Wizkid and Burnaboy have all won the award at least once,but well, 2020 is not their year like it is nearly for pretty much all of us. Their distant cousin though, Wale who is based in the US received a nomination in the “Impact track” category with the song Sue me featuring Kelly Price. Meanwhile rapper J.Cole has also camped in the same category with Snow on tha Bluff. It i tough when even Diamond Platnumz misses out. Oh! And Bebe Cool.