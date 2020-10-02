Geosteady dumped for good

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Geosteady is man and a half if what his baby mama and ex, Prima Kardashi is sharing with the media is true. It should be remembered they parted ways weeks ago and their story has not stopped developing since. Prima has now said that Geosteady at one point in their relationship even went out and got married somewhere without her knowledge.

She said that is that kind of disrespected compounded by other misdeeds that forced her to leave the house they shared to go live on her own.



She has also thwarted any chance of them getting back together not even for the sake of their children explaining that the best kind of relationship they will ever have going forward is as partners in raising their children.

According to her, the singer took so long to get his act together and everytime crossed the boundaries set.

Days after their break up, Geosteady took to social media to subtly tell the world there were a lot of lies being told about him, but his fans were seeing through all of them. He also claimed his kids missed him and were asking when he was going home.