Lydia Jazmine, Ykee Benda condemn Buchaman

By Ahmad Muto

Former Fire Base Vice President Buchaman has barely made career news in over 10 years after quitting Bobi Wine’s camp, Fire Base as second in command. The times his name has been mentioned since is alongside disgraceful acts like theft and also being roughed up by the Police months ago. The only goods news after all the years was his appointment as a presidential advisor.

The singer has become a hot topic again however after a video emerged of him beating up rapper Rocky Giant. The video has earned a lot of condemnation from fellow artistes calling for him to face the law regardless of what the issue was.

Ykee Benda, the president of the Uganda Musicians’ Association (UMA) made his opinion in his capacity known condemning Buchaman saying he will face the law and such acts got to stop.

“One artiste laying a hand on another artiste… Buchaman you will face the law and you will understand that you are just another Ugandan, nothing special…. This Nonsense has to stop.”

Singer Lydia Jazmine shared Benda’s opinion and also condemned the act;

“NO one is ABOVE the LAW! That disturbing video making rounds on social media of Buchaman beating and torturing ROCKY GIANT is all sorts of WRONG, sad & terrible. Immediate action should be taken please. Mukama atusasire naye tulagawa banange. Eh! #Justiceforrockygiant.

While Ykee Benda’s fans in the comments questioned how Buchaman who uses a walking stick as support managed to beat up an able-bodied man like Rocky Giant, Lydia Jazmine’s tweet attracted a different vibe.

91 Savage commented: You also tell us why are you pulling ropes with Spice Diana over Fik Fameica? Kale Mwee..!

Lydia Jazmine was infuriated by the comment and so hit back with anger; “Do I look like that kinda ‘low class’ girl to you? Lol I pity you. Keep following your stupid blogs do not bring your nonsense on my page.