Aganaga is an opportunist-Comedian Mendo Mpamire

By Joan Murungi

On social media, a video of singer Butcher man beating up Rocky Giant has been making rounds.

This comes after Butcher man found out about how Rocky has been gossiping about him, and also calling himself the Ghetto president.

As some people came out to condemn Butcher man’s actions, others offered their heartfelt concerns and willingness to support the faded singer (Rocky Giant) in any way.

One of them is singer Kalifah Aganaga.

“#Fundraising For Rocky Giant.Friends of Kalifah. Let’s help my friend Rocky Giant.Please let’s put politics aside and help a friend. If you can trust me, I will deliver the messages transparently to Rocky +256779965356 (Mukiibi Sadat)”,Singer Aganaga posted.

The Poster that was created by singer Aganaga soliciting for money. Photo: courtesy



He accompanied this with a printed poster of Rocky’s picture and his phone number (Mukiibi Sadat) to push the fundraising.

This is something that people like comedian Mendo Mpamire, commonly known for mimicking President Museveni never welcomed.

He termed Aganaga an apportunist who milks from any situation.

“I don’t trust Khalifa Aganaga just like his name. If it’s not Rocky Giant’s phone number, no fundraising.We are tired of Opportunists,” Mendo revealed.