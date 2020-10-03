Bebe Cool praised online, for once

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool is one artiste who has totally divided the public on social media. The phrase “hated and loved in equal measure” might have been coined to describe him. Most of his social media posts attract a lot of hate, ridicule and insults. But something is different this time, he must also be surprised.

The conversation the whole of Thursday was about the Rocky Giant and Buchaman fracas that left the public annoyed with the latter like muslims passing by a pork joint.

Then Bebe Cool happened. The Gagamel boss put up a long post that like many others condemned Buchaman. However, he differed by attributing the problem to drugs and has therefore offered the rapper three months payment to undergo rehabilitation. He argues that once that is handled, the rest will fall in place.

“Let us all agree to deal with the root cause of the problem rather than the outcome to save the lives of our artistes and young people. As for Rocky Giant, others will offer you songs, videos and clothing, but for me I offer three months payment to a rehab if you enrol in one as soon as possible because once you handle the core problem of the drugs, the rest will fall in place.”

His seasoned critics suddenly brought out drums and the praise parade started;

He Adore Carolyn: This is all I was waiting for…. the only mature solution I have read today about Rocky’s issue. All the rest were for showbiz. Thanks papa for being real.

Muamar Gadhafi: That is the best idea from you for the first time in your 40 years+ sir.

Matovu Brian: For the very first time in my life I have agreed with Bebe cool on an issue… thank you rasta. That is the best offer made than another. Be blessed always.

Ben Fehlings: I knew you would come up with the best advice and support. I hope he takes it.

Meanwhile, Bebe Cool could not just have walked away not leaving a few feathers unruffled. He announced that he will be releasing a song for president Museveni soon. He therefore asked artistes that have recorded similar songs to get intouch because he is offering them a free video camera to shoot videos.

Josh Jolgah did not like it at all. He wrote: I am team Gagamel. I love Bebe Cool so much, but I totally do not fall into the NRM histories.

Kaziro Ssent felt like before helping artiste, let him sort out his former barber first. He wrote: I think before the artistes, let us first sort out Mart Barber tulyoke tuyambe abayimbi nga tewali atukuba ku Mukono. Thank you for loving your country.