Isaiah Katumwa set to hold a virtual concert

By Paul Waiswa

Brace your ears, one of Africa’s most acclaimed and an innovative jazz artist is gearing up to unleash his tasty and inspiring vibe in a concert he has scheduled for October 9, as the country, will be celebrating its independence day celebrations. Isaiah Katumwa, a Ugandan jazz musician and self-taught saxophonist who is also, a former host at Urban TV in a show dubbed “Jazz with Isaiah” has taken the route to make a stress free day celebration by throwing a virtual concert. He is credited for turning many people in Uganda into jazz enthusiasts.

With Independence Day just a few days away, saxophonist and jazz artiste Isaiah Katumwa has organized a virtual concert in collaboration with the Uganda – US embassy to mark the day as well as entertain his fans. The singer who has just dropped a new song dubbed ‘Muna Uganda’ thinks Ugandans have spent so much time and resources on politics and forgotten about the country’s beautiful nature and people. In the song, he piles praise for the pearl whilst lauding her nature, climate, physical features but most notably her hospitable people. The song that is in Luganda which is the most widely spoken language in pearl Africa was written by Katumwa and produced by Samkad.

Virtual celebrations will also have performances in other sectors besides music like areas like Dances, Fashion, Deejaying, Comedy, Film, and many more. Renowned throughout his home continent for an infectious hybrid style, he calls “African, smooth and divine,” saxophonist Isaiah Katumwa – affectionately dubbed Uganda’s “father of jazz,” – is currently in rehearsals for more perfection based the fact that he has been down due to the pandemic influence.