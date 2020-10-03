Producer Exo turns into preacher, opens church

By Paul Waiswa

ACE Producer, Exo, whose business name is very popular in the entertainment circuit and bigger than his physical look has lived onto fulfilling a Bible section that asserts that ‘With God, everything is possible’ following a wave of change in his life and careers. Known for producing Secular hit songs that brought several musicians respectively to the limelight, producer Exo, real names Alex Exopheal Lugwana aka Prod Exo, a musoga by tribe has quit music production. He has found open luck in preaching the word of God both through singing gospel music and using the lectern for spreading the gospel.

For some years, he has been off the spotlight and was found at his Mukono-based born again Christian church feeding a few attendees the word of God. “I do production but only for the gospel and positive music. I am no longer dealing with secular music production. I am doing personal music and today I have a full Album with many healing and soothing music”, he said. Adding that opening a church and start preaching the gospel was amongst his main dreams that with time came to pass when he p[rayed and fasted for 30 days. Having grown up in church and coming from a God-fearing family, Exo believes that he took a rightful direction of serving God through church and music.

“I produced secular music for money but after some time God was the highest and vital than the money. Even during the production of secular music, I could bark up musicians for better projects. All these kept my faith low and when the time for change came I complied”’ he added.

Producer Exo established a born again church in Bukerere, Mukono district and told our pals that soon after COVID-19 lockdown, he has plans of shifting to the city business center of Kampala aiming at bringing closer the word of hope to the densely populated district. The church that once a producer, Exo opened is called God’s Powers’ Authority Bukelele.

In his secular production career, Exo who is now a pastor joined music production in 2008. He worked with several musicians who in most cases broke odds. These included Dax Kartel, Ziza Bafana, Sheebah, and Yung Mulo. He is the brain behind Yung Mulo’s ‘Tebakusobola’ club banger that made the Zana based dance hall guru breaks through. Today, Exo produces his music at DataBase studio