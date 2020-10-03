Ragga Dee, Chameleone to face-off

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Ragga Dee was successfully nominated for contest for the Kampala Lord mayor’s seat on Thursday running on the NRM ticket.

He becomes the second musician to be nominated to battle it out for the top City Hall job after Jose Chameleone was successfully nominated on Wednesday. Chameleone lost the NUP ticket to Latif Ssebagala – who later withdrew – but insisted he will run regardless.

“I have been on the ground all this time, helping boda boda men, taxi drivers so I have been helping people,” he said, also adding that this time, he is going to go door to door asking people of Kampala to vote him into City hall.

However, social media does not feel like he is “on the ground” as he claims.

After sharing a video on his facebook page being nominated, the comments begged to differ.

Chris Martin wrote: Kampala Yakwemulisa Jajja Dee. Naye gwe eebibyo bya Ki lord nyo that why you over limit your chance of winning. With scientific elections and billboards, okwemulisa here and there should be the order of the day.

Stephen Esupu: Please Ragga Dee you have my vote, but I don not feel you on the ground. Visit markets and all other ghettos if you really want that position.

This is is not Ragga Dee’s first time in the race. In 2016, he contested against Erias Lukwago, but was defeated miserably.