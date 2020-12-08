Become intelligent like me and take over our investments – Diamond to son Nillan

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Diamond has celebrated his son Nillan’s birthday in a cute post: “May God give you knowledge like your dad.”

Diamond shared lovely photos of Nillan back when he was still an infant accompanied by the message. He prayed to God to give him an intelligent mind and knowledge so he could take over the investments he and his mum Zari Hassan have been blessed with.

Meanwhile, Zari Hassan took Nillan for a horse ride to celebrate his big day “Happy birthday my beloved son, may God give you intelligence and knowledge, like your father and mother, so that you can come and develop the little things we have established and continue to create opportunities for our fellow Swahili people,” he wrote.

Zari, the mother of five prayed for more years on earth and blessings upon her little boy’s life. “Its your day lil man…. enjoy it to the fullest. Praying for many more years and blessings. Happy birthday.” Nillan’s birthday comes just a few weeks after Zari and her two kids, the birthday boy and daughter Tiffah, left for their home in South Africa after spending a week with their father Diamond in Tanzania.