Bikers ride 400 kilometres for the girl child

By Miriam Namutebi

12 bikers riding MTB mountain bikes are on a 400km journey from Kampala to Bundibugyo in a campaign dubbed “equal opportunity for the girl child with my bike.”

They will ride through 12 towns raising awareness about gender based violence. Jonathan Baguma, Executive Director of Ubora adventures and one of the riders says, “As the country is going through a phase of lockdown due to COVID 19, there is an increase in gender based violence so as men we are cycling to create awareness. This is to showcase that men can come and fight this vice as well. “

Every year between November 25 and December 10, activists come together to campaign for the 16 days of activism and this year Acord Uganda in collaboration with UNFPA and Ubora adventures have come together to create awareness on this vice.

According to the ministry of gender, during the peak of lockdown, a total of 21260 women and girls were abused in homes. The biking activity is crowning off the 16 days of activism. They will make three stops in Mityana, Kyegegwa, and finally Bundibugyo.









Bikers tweak their bikes and top up on refreshments at Muduuma, Mpigi The team was flagged off by Acord country director Ellen Kajura