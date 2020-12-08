Corona Virus hits ASFA’S 2020

By Musa Ssemwanga

There’s no doubt that the entertainment industry has been one of the many sectors that have been hit hard by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

First it was the Miss World Organisation that pushed the 70th edition of the Miss World Pageant to another date in 2021.

Now, latest news reaching this website is that the organizers of the Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards( ASFAs) have also announced that the awards will not take place this year because of the same reasons.

This will be their first time since its inception in 2013 that the event is pushed forward but for the past years, the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards have been regarded as a continental fashion awards presented annually in Uganda to recognize excellence and outstanding achievement in the fashion industry in Uganda and Africa.

Because of Covid, Such high profile guests will be missed this year (Photo: Courtesy)

“Our team had a sit down where it discussed the many options, in as far as embracing the new normal goes.

Among theses options was the Virtual produced show which we didn’t fall for since the ASFAs being a virtually produced show, this-ruins the idea and concept on which the ASFAs started.

So, after much consideration, putting into account the safety of our fans and guests and also the need to give you a show that will be as remarkable and unforgettable like the last 8 years, we have made the tough decision to postpone the event to 2021. Said the founder Ahumuza Brian.

Aly Allibhai from Talent Africa Group stated that as partners, they can’t wait for next year for a much bigger and bolder red carpet experience.