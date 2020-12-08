Gift ov Kaddo trashes Fefe Bussi and John Blaq

By Ahmad Muto

Faded Singer Gift of Kaddo has refuted claims by critics that bubble gum music is the reason new artistes always have brief sell-by dates.

He argues that does anyone know how much the Rema’s make from performing at weddings? Adding that he is does not look at being liked by DJs or presenters but focuses on his craft.

The reason he has never had a manager. He rubbished John Blaq and Fefe Busi’s craft saying they have been here for two seconds yet they have been around for all these years, healthy and smart.

“When I came through I was young for the Mowzey Radio’s, wrote my own songs and pushed my music. The Fameicas came around way older and with huge teams helping them.” He also attributed their financial woes to not having a thriving online music consumption culture like in Nigeria where a new song is sold allover the globe as soon as it drops.