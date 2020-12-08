Men fear to date me because I’m wealthy – Sheebah

By Ahmad Muto

According to songstress Sheebah Karungi, the reason men don’t approach her flashing money is because they feel they she has enough of her own.

She was appearing on Alex Muhangi’s comedy platform, Comedy Store where the comedian asked her if there are no guys with money hitting on her. “Munange, the thing is I think guys respect me so much. The reason they just can’t walk up to me and say oh, I have money. They know I have the money so they can’t impress me with it.” She noted that she has moved miles, focusing on her pads business and people are getting to know the product that is now in over 300 shops and supermarkets

. She revealed that as a young girl her mother was unable to afford sanitary pads so would cuts pieces of cloth, which isn’t right and that gave her the inspiration for the business.

On turning 31 years weeks ago, it should be remembered that among the questions asked was about her love life and when she plans to get married. She straight forward said everyone with their timing. She is focusing on business now.