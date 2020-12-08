Ruyonga rates Navio over Gravity

By Ahmad Muto

Having collaborated with singer Ykee Benda, rapper Ruyonga has returned on the scene making statements, some weighing way above his bars.

He has given his opinion on who he thinks is a better asset between Gravity Omutujju and Navio. Point blank, he said he would listen to Navio and gave his reasons.

“I would listen to Navio because it sounds like the stuff that I know. Two, I know the antagonism is not as much. For Gravity, I would listen but here is the thing, every time I do so, I feel like he is poking holes on something and so sometimes that is just not my vide.

But he respects Omutujju’s business acumen. He has done a lot for the local hip-hop industry. He also poked holes on the notion that English rappers are not that on demand and therefore many are broke.

He said there are also many lugaflow rappers struggling that they are about to start eating grass. About having naked girls in music videos as a born again, he says he keeps it respectful because God has blessed him with talent.