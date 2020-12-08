This is your best since Radio – Fans to Weasel

By Ahmad Muto

Singers Ykee Benda and Weasel have in a rare feat but expected one teamed up for a project together that they have titled Radio Man. As it turns out, this is one that has redeemed Weasel’s career after a number of misses since his singing partner, Mowzey Radio passed on.

It should be remembered, Weasel has been struggling to find his footing in the music industry with several singles and collaborations with Spice Diana, King Saha and one particular song, “Tokyayitaba” in memory of Mowzey Radio that was also not well received.

Going by the comments on YouTube, all hail to the Uganda Musicians Association, Ykee Benda, Weasel is receiving kudos left right and centre; some saying it is his first song since Radio. Ironically, the song is titled Radio man, celebrating Radio’s life.

Aluong Marek: “The first hit since Radiology died.” Lukia Sheena: “My Weasel you’re the best” Myko Best: “Rasta olina work onzijukiza the old times of Nakudata. Big up Radio and Weasel Good lyfe for life.” Meek Bwoy: “This is a kinda a song…i’ve been yearnin’ to hear!!! Well done Weasel Manizo.” The lyrics video that was uploaded two days ago has now received over 13K views. It is important to note that after the death of Radio, harsh criticism followed on Weasel’s part with many saying his career was over.