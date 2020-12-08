Zuli Tums beats Wizkid and Davido

By Ahmad Muto

Music producer and singer Zuli Tums has started making boss moves in the local music industry, all courtesy of his new album, Invictus that he released last week. It is now sitting on top of the Apple music chart.

From receiving massive props and critical acclaim from those that turned up for the all-white do, his album is busy chocking top multi award winning artistes – Nigeria’s Wizkid, Davido and Adekunle Gold.

Just days after its release, Invictus topped at number five on the Apple Music album Chart. As you hear this, he has ascended to the number one spot, seating ahead of Wizkid’s Made in Lagos at number two and Davido’s a better time at number three. Two singles off the album – Tabu and Easy have proved to be the forces to reckon with.