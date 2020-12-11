Bebe Cool asked to learn to dress

By Ahmad Muto

Zuena Kirema has continued to raise the bar for stepmothers after her step-son, Allan Hendriks who happens to be husband Bebe Cool’s son graduated.

This is one milestone that has kept their critics and trolls at bay for the first time in a longtime. Hendriks graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering from the International University of East Africa.”

She also managed to outshine Bebe Cool in this thing called ‘congratulating’ given her long thoughtful post compared to her husband’s that read like a doctor’s prescription.

Bebe wrote: “A day to be proud of a son . Congratulations Allan Hendrix on this great milestone and thats why I will #SecureYourFuture with the #SilentMajority.” Meanwhile, Zuena gave it her all with all the spices that she will enough when Alpha graduates. She wrote: “Muje mulabe esanyu lyomuzade banange….wululu Thank you Allah. Alhamdullilah. When you started this journey of software Engineering, i remember asking you if onomalako because it’s not an easy course & you told me you will.

I remember telling you naye olimugezi kano ka course ogenda kakyapa & you laughed so hard & told me you’ll make us proud… indeed you have darling. Allan thank you for making us proud parents,thank you for leading a good example to your siblings darling.. i have tears of joy right now… mungu yeka yamanyi we are super proud of you and pray Allah leads your way.” She managed to woo positive comments her direction for the first time in a longtime. However Bebe Cool’s T-shirt and shoes irritated many that they asked him to learn to dress, especially on special occasions like his son’s graduation.