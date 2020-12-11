Credit Ragga Dee for your 1M views – Trolls to Sheebah

By Ahmad Muto

No doubt, this year will go down in history as the year many artistes registered online milestones compared the past years when they were far in between. Singer Sheebah Karungi and King Saha’s effort ‘Empeta’ has hit one million views and Sheebah hasn’t kept calm. The collaboration video uploaded on 5th October 2020 has made over 2 months on the Youtube. She wrote: “Thank you our lovers #EMPETA Hit #1Mviews Already!!! King Saha.” The song is a rendition of Ragga Dee’s one time hit song of the same title. However, not everyone on social media came through to congratulate her, some wondered why she is celebrating one million views after two months when her peers like Diamond Platnumz receive that in hours. While others chose to credit Ragga Dee instead. Opiyo Stephen: Credit to Ragga Daniel. You made a nice video though. Stuart: Big thanks to Mr ragga Dee John Paul: Big up to the original composer Ragga Dee Bruno: Diamond’s latest z in 10m in just a week and u have 1m oba in how many month. Lay like an envelope in mirundi’s voice. Danny Oliver: In how many days? You guys u need to work harder.