Fresh Daddy dupes trolls with 3.5M views

By Ahmad Muto

Controversial singer Fresh Daddy has duped the online community posting on his Facebook page that one of his songs has hit 3.5million views.

The song according to his post is titled ‘Nanfuka Mulaasi’ but the link takes you to a gospel song titled ‘Holy is our God by May Gerry Kawaala.’ He posted: “Oh my God. My song “Nafuuka Mulaasi” has got 3,500,000 views on YouTube in just one month.”

Meanwhile, Fresh Daddy’s ‘Nanfuuka Mulaasi’ song a month ago, on October 10 on and only just over 3,700 views with very harsh comments. A section of social media has argued that Fresh Daddy has taken all influencers to school noting that knowing he can’t have those many views, out would drive traffic to the video and he has succeeded given the comments. The argument that YouTube made an error and switched the 3.5K with 3.5M died as soon as trolls clicked the link. The disappointment and anger got real. Franco: “I wanted to subscribe but since you have mixed it with lies & propaganda, I can’t waste my precious time even let me go dislike it.”Jooga Fahad: “You are a wise guy. Once you want to confirm, you go to YouTube. Haha olina omutwe muzei.”#Era: “Good move to increase your views.”Roz Merie Atim: “Banange ONO abade ki. He doesn’t know how to spell 3,500 VYUUUZZ.” It is important to note that since the lockdown came into effect, Fresh Daddy and his son Fresh Kid’s public appearances and newsworthiness also went into lockdown.