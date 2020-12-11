Ugandans ignore Yemi Alade, brag & reveal reason

By Ahmad Muto

A number of Ugandans have made fun of multi-award winning Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, bragging that they successfully ignored her as she only secured the attention of singer Bebe Cool and his wife, Zuena Kirema. Bebe shared a photo of them in a UPDF helicopter after her arrival.

Alade arrived in the country days ago ahead of the MAMAs set for 2021 to be hosted in Kampala, Uganda for the first time. Singer Bebe Cool had claimed in the recent past that he was working on a music collaboration with the songstress who also showed up at Serena Hotel on Sunday to attend a local event.

Ugandans went into overdrive saying as much as they are her fans and love her music, she arrived at the wrong time and was welcomed by the wrong people.

Princess Mona: “We know that she is in the country but reached in wrong time and welcomed by wrong people. Now let her learn that .This is Uganda when they hurt someone even those close feel it.”

Jackie Linda: “Ela of all bloggers it’s you that’s posting about her even the sunshine u are giving her it’s still dim tuli busy…the thing is she mingled with unlucky and unloved people let her die in her own movie.” Hellen Coreta: “She is good we love her music as well but she was welcomed by wrong people.” Arinda Joy: “Those who gave her attention are the reason she was ignored.”