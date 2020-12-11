You’re bigger than the MAMAs – Pia Pounds counsels Nwagi

By Ahmad Muto

It is over two months to the MAMAs but the way artistes have ganged up against the whole establishment is scary to say the least. To this moment, a number of them have camped on social media with their fans dissecting the awards like surgeons in a theatre.

It is important to note that the MAMAs was on life support for years and has just recuperated with bad PR. Singer Winnie Nwagi who thinks she has had a great year has particularly shared a screenshot of Sheilah Gashumba’s tweet asking why she isn’t a nominee and asked them to kindly take back their bogus awards. “U can’t tell me u don’t know Bby…. nah Muzeeyo bi Awards byammwe #bogusawards.” She shared another screenshot by a social media user asking why she isn’t a nominee . She captioned it saying the organisers knew she would win the award. “Abantu bbo balaba….. but Bby wud definitely win this f**kn s**t”

According to Pia Pounds with her word of counsel, Nwagi is way beyond the level of MAMAs. “Tofaayo Winnie mukwano. U don’t know what God has in store for u. Someone should let u know that level ya awards oli mu Grammy..” Artistes Fefe Bussi, Zex Bilangilangi, Carol Nantongo agreed with her.