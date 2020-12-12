Maggie Kayima send to prison over fraud

By Kampala Sun writer

Maggie Kayimaa.k.a Nabbi Omukazi has been sent to Kitalya Prison for allegedly aiding Pastor Sirajje Ssemanda to escape to Tanzania Via Mutukula border post after stealing billions of shillings.

Pastor Sirajje Ssemanda of Revival Church Bombo and the man at the centre of sh45bn fraud against pastors and directors of private schools under the Pentecostal Churches of Uganda was arrested escaping with his wife Berna Namisinga and four-month breastfeeding baby.

Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) directed for the commencement of the investigations into allegations against Pastor Ssemanda, who is pinned for defrauding pastors and schools. He was arrested after crossing Mutukula border.

Nakalema told journalists that on searching his car after his arrest, the police established that he was escaping with two women and a baby.

Nakalema stated during a press conference that on interrogation, it was established that one of the women was Ssemanda’s wife, Bennah Namisinga and her elder sister, Maggie Kayima alias Nabbi Omukazi.

Kayima is one of the widows of the late Pastor Augustine Yiga of the Kawaala Revival Ministries Church who died recently. Police detectives then took Kayima and Namisinga to the Anti-corruption offices at the Parliament building where they were interrogated.