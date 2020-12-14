I have never bleached- Brenda Bale

By Paul Waiswa

Gorgeous Brenda Bale, a singer at Papa management record label can melt your pants. After several comments and reports of her beauty being fake hip pads and some saying she bleached, Brenda has laughed off the reports and all allegations describing them as ‘wolokoso’ by sharing on her photos again of a well-shaped and light-skinned body to prove it is all- natural.

Aside from her stunning hips, booty, and breasts, her face and body magnitude are just adorable. Rising female Brenda Bale known for love songs that render her elasticity in demand on parties and other ceremonies has distanced herself from allegations that she bleached with a fake hip and booty pad.

“I have never bleached. My skin is natural. My work is all natural and am so grateful with what God gave me”, she said during an interview with our pals, observing that the bad mind people and a gang of haters stormed media platforms and circulated malice and propaganda just to hinder her prosperity musically following the release of her new dance hall video she named ‘Kikulabye’, which is a love song too.

Haters are scared of the standards of the newest video that they have opted to spreading and spitting venom about the song, saying the initial posts attacking her were released soon after uploading the # coming soon video on her social media platforms at little did she know that it would attract the attention of nothing doers. “They are trying to pull me down but lyrically am stronger to defeat them all,” she added.

Bale who got short of words when asked about her marital status has done various songs and among them, that introduced her to the limelight was titled Akya, a love ballad that was triplicated by Pallaso and Dr. Chemeleone, that they named Hana. She has also done others like Onkyamula, Ondozolera among others.

According to her, she believes that she is yet to make known dance hall gurus disguisers in the game following her determination, mission, and vision musically. She has crossed boundaries to singing dance hall explaining that she is a versatile artiste besides the style being the one trending. Brenda Bale can write records and perform any genre which is why she has taken on Ragga Dance hall music.

“I have decided to take on dance hall fraternity because am capable and it is the trend on market. So to comply with the trend and also push my career to a new audience, the wave was or is inevitable”, she said, adding that she has joined the wagon targeting at proving to her supporters how best she is musically and also take on the lead in the game,” she noted