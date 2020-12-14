Mbidde makes case for Corporate League comeback

By Kampala Sun writer

Selected Results: DHL 9 Kiruddu 2

ABC 1 DHL 14,

Kesh 9- DHL 0

After nine months hiatus, the corporate league got a feel of action on Sunday, 13 December 2020 at the Fast Sports Fusion arena – Bugolobi.

It was a day of intense back-to-back action as registered corporate league clubs, DHL Logistics and Kiruddu Hospital played exhibition games with ABC Ceramics and Sanitary Ware and Team Kesh. Kibuli Hospital also reported to the venue for the post-Covid Kick off but has issues raising a squad for the round-robin games.

Dennis Mbidde Ssebugwawo, the Board Chairman Corporate League revealed that the outing was intended to examine the efficacy of playing under the new post-covid conditions. He was impressed by the venue.

“For me it wasn’t about the results but rather the possibility of resuming the corporate league while observing SOPs. I am impressed by the strict adherence to the Covid-19 SOPS today,” he revealed.

The participating companies had their players tested before the games. Recently at a corporate league manager’s retreat Mbidde revealed that one of the most effective ways in fighting Covid-19 was to boost immunity.

He revealed that the league would l resume with non- risky contact games and singled out Fast Sports Fusion – Bugolobi where they can easily ensure SOPS are adhered to with only players in attendance.

“There is no better way to boosting immunity against Covid-19 than engaging in sports. People need to boost immunity. Besides, we need to complete what we started. We shall start with the companies that are available,” he said.

ABC Ceramics Players during the interval



According to Mbidde, non-risky games like basketball and volleyball (which have been reduced to three players a side), swimming, wood ball and pool will kick start the resumption that will go on until March 2021. The new season then takes off in April 2021. Of the 65 registered corporate companies, only 20 had confirmed readiness to resume.

“It is hard to get consensus from the companies at this time. We shall go with those that have confirmed,” he says

Most managers expressed concerns on who would bear the brunt of testing players for Covid-19. However, Mbidde revealed that some companies have expressed willingness to test their players. “We are in talks with stakeholders to have it done for free or at a subsidized cost,” he revealed.