Nine people arrested for staging illegal concert

By Paul Waiswa

Nine people have been arrested in connection to the unauthorized concert that was held over the weekend at Ddungu Resort, Munyonyo, Kampala Capital City.

Those arrested include Nigerian artiste Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, artiste Temilade Openyi alias Tems, Muyiwa Awomiyi (Temilade’s manager). Benjamin Kabura the event organizer, Ivan Ddungu, the manager of the place where the concert was held, and Prim Kasana, the event manager, who contracted Omah Lay to sing. Others are police officers L/AIP Fabiano Juma, No.51328 PC John Bosco Ocaba and No.67898 PC Paul Odongo. The ‘Lo Lo and Damages’ singers staged The Big Brunch singers AfroBeats Edition that saw the seemingly hungry revelers get out of the lockdown stress to party like no more.

All suspects are being held on the offense of doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease, which is Coronavirus. It is also alleged that the suspects and others still at large held a concert in violation of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. It is alleged that the organizers of the concert first held lunch and dinner events, but later on, at night they started inviting artists to perform.

Preliminary investigations indicate that they connived with area police officers, who guarded the illegal event. The arrested officers and three others still at large are also being investigated for disobeying lawful orders.

All the suspects are detained at Katwe Police Station in Kampala as their files are being processed so that they can appear in court. After the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Health issued guidelines suspending concerts attended by revelers in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“We condemn the acts of some selfish individuals, who are bent on violating the directives on COVID-19 with the purpose of making money while risking the lives of many Ugandans. We appeal to members of the public to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19”, SP Patrick Onyango, PRO Kampala Metropolitan.