Azawi’s ‘new’ teeth excite social media

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Azawi’s new denture has excited social media so much that for a moment, no one has bothered her for ‘akapya.’

This was after photos emerged of the ‘repeat it’ singer smiling ear to ear revealing her teeth, that according to her followers are surprisingly properly aligned with the caption “Destination Kampala.”

They were apparently heading back to Kampala from Murchison falls where they had a weekend gig. Real name Priscilla Zawedde, she had in the past been trolled for having funny teeth.

The effort put in the process got her attention she sought when she posted the photo.

Shivan Shivan: “Naye atekanyo amanyo outside mubifananye alimba ooooooh.” Barbie Mimi: “Hahahahah she fixed her teeth eeeh!” Phash Nabakonge: “Yebale kuteleza dental azawi.” Kawayu Christine: “Bambi she fixed her teeth,it was hard for her to smile during interviews,at least now she will be confident.”