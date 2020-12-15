Chameleone’s video lacks creativity – critics

By Ahmad Muto

Singer-cum-politician Jose Chameleone has his hands on many things after in between his campaigns for lord mayorship, he managed to sneak in a music video.

The song titled Kigwa Leero is a project by DJ duo, Slick Stuart and Roja that he featured in and was released many moons ago. The video that is just a few days old has attracted a bag of opinions with some critics arguing that the Leone Island boss is a master at this thing called re-invention given that after over 20 years in the music business, he fits in well with new generation artistes, sounds legit and his flair is intact.

However, some people have bones to pick, even rating the audio over the video. Sekagya Stanley: “Nice tune” tho video kyabuzemu.- thought da creativity could be like “sunday song” patronise more of swangz”marvin” to which Alvin Patrick replied, “I agree…yabuzemu.” Mina Kibs: “I really love this song though the video concept wasn’t good as expected. Love u cha000,000.” Hsacker: “Musoke makes better videos this wasn’t wat I expected in such a good audio Audio is 100% Video 25%.” Jojo B: “My legend ever!!but true to update yo videos one love from Canada.”