Nigerians saved me from deportation – Salvado

Comedian Salvado has used one of his experiences in Nigeria to illustrate how they are thousands of kilometres ahead of Uganda when it comes to hospitality and hosting visitors.

He said he almost got deported from Nigeria due to visa issues but got saved after his host pulled all the strings necessary to save him. He put in contrast to what is trending about entertainers Tems and Omah Lay from the West African country.

“I was once saved by the Governor of Lagos from deportation after I ignorantly traveled for the second time on a single entry VISA, @basket_mouth my handler made sure I was let into the country.. my heart is bleeding by how @PoliceUg has handled this issue. #FreeTems#FreeOmahLay,” he tweeted. Then socialite Sheilah Gashumba entered the equation questioning the double standards earlier engineered by Ugandan artistes yet some have been performing at introductions and weddings. “Lol but some ugandan artists have been performing at weddings and kwanjula and different private parties why you acting like y’all havent been booked or u just want to hold concerts for no reason, okay what songs will you perform for us????”