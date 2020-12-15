Omah Lay, Tems remanded, Nigerian artistes furious

By Ahmad Muto

Well, the Omah Lay, Tems buzz isn’t about to die given the rate at which it is developing. After spending a night at Katwe Police Station on Sunday, they were arraigned in court on Monday to answer charges related to Covid-19 guidelines violation.

According to their charge sheet, the statement of offence says “Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease. C/S 171 of the penal code act.” They are charged alongside four other Ugandans – Salima Kim, Ddungu Ivan, Kasakya Philip, Kabuura Benjamin and another Nigerian, Muyiwa Awonyi. Their arrest stems from a gig they performed at over the weekend at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

While in court, Omah Lay appeared covering head to avoid being photographed as he kept dodging the cameras while Tems who was also covered appeared to be a little calm despite the tense environment. OmaH Lay was sent to Kitalya Prison, while Tems was sent to Kigo Prison. Both are set to return to court on Wednesday, December 16.

Singer Bebe Cool who vowed to stop the gig via a long post on his facebook page that he later deleted has now changed stance, demanding the release of the artistes. Local artistes condemned the act.

Meanwhile Nigerians and their artistes on social media don’t have kind words for Uganda. Run Town: “It’s a total shame that Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems who flew into Uganda LEGALLY for a publicly announced event are being hounded and embarrassed in such a manner..

” Debo Macaroni: “This is a Set-Up and we all must join voices together!! Did Omah Lay and Tems invite themselves to Uganda?? How do you arrest Nigerian Artistes in your country over a show that they didn’t organize?? Why didn’t they just postpone or cancel the show if shows weren’t allowed?.” Rema: “Free Omah lay, Free Tems. Uganda y’all breaking my heart on God . Nigerian government SPEAK!.” FireBoy DML: “what is going on? @PoliceUg why are Omah Lay and Tems being mistreated?! #FreeOmahLay#FreeTems everyone please let’s create more awareness on this, it’s no longer funny!