Ruyonga opens up on depression

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Ruyonga is apparently back from wherever he has been and lately, he has been making a lot of statements about things and some of life choices.

According to the rapper, when he became born again, he totally stopped rapping only to decide later to do it for Christ. He argues he got depressed caring about people’s opinion in regards to the direction he career was taking, many doubting his faith.

“I got depressed caring about people’s thoughts and the direction my career was taking. Negative thoughts are battles many people are fighting.”

He added: “You don’t let the negativity grow because that is what causes suicide and all so I had many positive people around me. I found the positive stuff and magnify, great rap career, loving family, respect up and down town. Also most of these negative people don’t really care so they got to be ignored.”

About the time he compared Elvis Mbonye to Jesus Christ, he says they misunderstood him because his explanation was there is no difference because Christ lives in us. But people took it how they wanted and he let them have it. Ruyonga went AWOL from the music scene after he was accused of rape at the start of the year only to find his footing after music collaboration with singer Ykee Benda.