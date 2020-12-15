Stop taking my picture – Bettinah to fans

By Ahmad Muto

Socialite and media personality Bettinah Tianah has shared her frustrations with those who see her in public and start taking her photos. She has threatened to react the next time she sees anybody taking her photos without her permission.

On social media, she wrote: “I’m actually so fed up with people who see me in public and start taking pictures stealthily, next time I’m pulling up.”

Sometime last year Bettinah threatened to sue a US club after it emerged that one of her portraits was being used in the club, and she hasn’t stopped threatening since. The other time she assured those turning up for a Blankets and Wines edition to desist from taking her photos.

Social media didn’t appreciate her post and so fired back.

Danny Brook: “Can they even recognize you in person? I mean don’t you look different in person? If you don’t, put off your 5 inch deep make up, and boom! No one will recognize you.” Lumia Maha: “Unless people lack what to do, who are you to pull that attention pipo to start yearning to get a selfie from you? Which place was that even? Or you’re just imagining yourself in that picture.Yes u beautiful but with no influence upto that level please.”Ditor: “The way I like carrying myself with maturity while in public hooo, u may think I am not the one who’s always naked in my house washing utensils and singing out loud to my favorite songs. I don’t think I can stop anywhere to take pictures anhowly so nze nkuwonye nyabo Be