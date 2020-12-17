Dj Shiru drops new ” We Can” album

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

DJ Shiru aka 256 spin doctor real name Kiberu Bashir Uganda’s best deejay is set to release his 3rd Incredible, phenomenal, historical & legendary Album ‘We Can, Confidence Has No Competition “which speaks more gratitude, more love & more success about life.

Since events are closed and bars are still locked down, the album will be streamed live.The album features most of Uganda’s young talent like Ezzy,Fresh Kid, Victor Ruz, Fefe Busi and Spice Diana.

It also includes Rwanda’s finest Deejay Pius and new talent from Colombia called Mery lions.

He has collaborated with talented producers, creative co-writers. The reason for the album title We Can is to inspire the young generation to always believe in themselves and put hard work to every craft they do and leave the rest to God.

DJ Shiru adds that in life everything is possible, you just have to believe and achieve. The album will be ready on all streaming online platforms from Friday 18th December 2020 starting at 8pm.