Eddy Kenzo caught with stolen tweet

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo is yet to drop the habit of stealing tweets. As much as he has recorded many original songs on original beats and lyrics, creating his own tweets have evaded him for years

And given it is a public secret his command of the English language is always on “battery low” and “no network”, so is his handwriting on the app.

He posted on Tuesday asking people to stop complaining and making excuses, “Maturity is when you stop complaining & making excuses. Stop blaming others for what’s going on in your life. It’s easy to look for scapegoats. But a mature person realizes that whatever happens is mostly a result of choices you’ve made. Take control of your life! Be accountable!” Trolls started and ended their investigations in seconds.

Why? They claim the handwriting is not his but Mufti Menk’s and shared evidence making fun of him. Mwyr82: “Maturity is when you credit the dear Mufti.” Black son: “Obizemu nera…… Stop stealing content.” Atwine: “The rate at which you copy and paste quotes and inspirational messages is alarming..” Charlotte: “Walai Kenzo this post must be copied from someone. This can’t be your English.”