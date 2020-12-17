Entertainment centers or concerts have not been opened- Health Ministry

By Paul Waiswa

who is confusing who? When the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) issued out a statement about the reopening of concerts and other hangout venues from 7 am to 7 pm, celebrities and revelers, among other stakeholders, went into jubilation. On a sad note, however, Jubilations that government has lifted the ban on entertainment concerts seemingly need to pause as the Ministry of Health has refuted the reports.

Through their official social media accounts, the Health Ministry has indicated that entertainment centers or concerts have not been opened as it is being reported. “As indicated by the Ministry of Health in a statement read on 9 November 2020, under entertainment, ONLY cinemas were permitted to open on November 14, 2020 provided persons maintain a 2-meter distance in all directions and adhere to all COVID-19 preventive measures” said the ministry in a statement.

Additionally, it says that all bars, night clubs, and discotheques remain closed. Earlier yesterday, the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, the Uganda National Cultural Forum (UNNC), issued a statement saying that the government has lifted the ban on entertainment concerts, on condition that they’ll be conducted in gazette open spaces from 7 am-7 pm.

The excitement has, however, short-lived when the Ministry of Health came out soon than later and stated that concerts and all other hangout places were to remain closed, except for cinemas that were permitted to operate on November 14th.

Because of the contrivances and contradictions brought up by the government faculties, Celebrities have also reacted differently to the Ministry of Health, UNCC statements on concerts some insisting that they at any cost have to stage concerts during the festival season. Among them include Gravity omutujju. The local rapper threatened to defy the Ministry of Health ban on bars, concerts, and discotheques while in an interview on Spark TV’s LiveWire show yesternight.