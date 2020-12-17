Equity Uganda officially unveils a new brand identity aimed at charting sustainable growth

By Alex Balimwikungu

Equity Uganda, a wholly ownedsubsidiary of Equity Group Holdings has today unveiled a new identity in line with Equity Group Holdings’ ongoing transformation journey.

The new identity is aimed at creating a sustainable growth path and service delivery in today’s dynamic financial services environment.Going forward, Equity Uganda will present itself as a unified brand, with one basket of products and services under one roof.

From an identity perspective, the new logo now features “Equity” without an entity name such as Bank to signify a one-stop-shop and a consolidated business model for its inclusive range of financial services.

Commenting on the launch of the new identity, Managing Director Equity Uganda, Samuel Kirubi said that the new look is symbolic of Equity’s next phase of transformation to a unified brand offering integrated financial services in line with its vision of championing the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Africa.

“From tomorrow, you will see the new look signage in our branches, as part of our transformation program. Equity will rollout its refreshed look in all its physical outlets and digital banking platforms, social media assets, websites, mobile applications, mobile banking platform,online banking portals ATM screens.” he said.

Further commenting on the rebrand, Mr. Kirubi added that the new look signals Equity’s commitment to an enhanced customer experience “We are constantly innovating to make the customer journey simpler and easier and to ensure that our offerings are constantly relevant to the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers.

These improvements will continue to be progressively rolled out supported by customer education.We have witnessed how Equiduuka, our agency infrastructure has broadened financial access and deepened financial inclusion while at the same time earning them an extra revenue stream and creating jobs in rural and urban centres.”

Equity Group Holdings Plc CEO and Managing Director DrJames Mwangi noted, “The operating environment has changed, with the most dramatic shift being customers changing needs and aspirations in line with changing lifestyle brought about by technological advancements. Additionally, the market demographics are embracing youth-targeted products and services and becoming more mobile and digital.

As a result, customers are increasingly showing preference for self-service banking, making banking something you do, and not somewhere you go. As a result, Equity will continue to innovate and disrupt its offerings to meet the current and future needs of customers.”

“The refreshed brand identity reflects the future we envision, one which communicates our global capability, strong heritage, innovative culture and agile business model that will carry and give the brand momentum to scale its strengths across Africa and the world,” Dr Mwangi added.

Equity maintains that the fresh identity matches the new realities, business model, customer segments and preferences and the evolving digital space; enabling it to focus on key areas that will see it remain relevant to the diverse and current consumer needs.

This, it adds, will be achieved through spurring economic growth by empowering consumers; businesses and enterprises through innovative solutions, infusing digital capabilities at all touch points, while nurturing existing and building new relationships.

Going forward, Equity will now present itself to the world as one unified brand, with one basket of products and services under one roof ranging from banking, insurance and investment from a service delivery perspective.The bank will continue investing and working for the great causes in the country such as financial literacy and access, entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovations and environment.

The roll-out of the new identity by Equity Group Holdings started in Kenya. Subsequently, Equity South Equity Uganda have rolled out and more subsidiaries are expected to launch soon.