Fabiola says Bigtril made more money in Nigeria than Uganda

By Ahmad Muto

Well after it emerged many Ugandan artistes missed out on the MAMA nominations, some Ugandans particularly called out the organisers after they failed to nominate rapper Bigtril, yet he had one of the biggest songs – Parte After Parte.

Fabiola had particularly called on Ugandans to take hosting the MAMAs seriously local talent among other things but all has started crumbling with one PR crisis after another. “Hosting #MTVMama2021 is a chance for us to showcase our artistry, creativity and talent but all we are doing is showing the world how disorganized and disunited we are,” she tweeted.

A twitter user, Harrik took the opportunity to call out Fabiola accusing her of not putting into account that Bigtril was side-lined. “Nigerians come here to perform not Ugandans @bigtrilkaiza had a mega hit and they sidelined him oba lwaki mweguya aba Nigeria you can do better than the mama’s mutooro wange boojo.” Fabiola hit back arguing that Bigtril actually made lots of money in Nigeria. “Who sidelined @bigtrilkaiza? On the contrary, he made more money in Nigeria than Uganda.” Bigtril’s reaction? He wrote: “No cap”.