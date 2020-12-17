Foreign Affairs Ministry, not Bebe Cool secured Omah Lay release

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool was subjected to so much career threatening pressure from Nigerian and some local artistes that he was left with no option but to succumb. He showed up extensively as if to prove a point he made the effort to see Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems released from Kigo and Kitalya prisons after their Monday court appearance.

However, a tweet by Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama has illustrated that Bebe’s was a side, the main show was between the two countries that arrived at the ultimate decision of setting free the young talents. Onyeama tweeted: “Earlier today, the Ugandan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Kutesa got back to me to inform with deep apologies on behalf of the Government of Uganda, the release of @Omah_Lay, @temsbabyand @IAmDonawon.” Meanwhile, DJ Neptune had Bebe Cool under so much pressure asking if he was behind it, after the good reception he received when he visited Nigeria. @DJ Neptune: “think I was in Uganda to perform around this time last year and they seem cool to me. @BebeCoolUG is it true you involved in this? Met you in Lagos, you were here to perform at the same show I performed at and I believe we treated you good so what’s your issue big hommie?” After running in circles and several photo ops, Bebe Cool made sure he made his effort known to Davido, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Burnaboy. “My young brother @Omah_Layis out of jail #OneAfrica@deejayneptune@davido@TiwaSavage@yemialadee@burnaboy.” According to the release order: “The charges against the accused TemiLade Openyi and Stanley Omah Didia has been withdrawn against them vide withdrawal form serial number 4292 dated 15 December.” Meanwhile, even after their release Nigerians are like thanks, no thanks.