Gashumba blasts Cindy, brands her a Shame

By Ahmad Muto The stage for what is likely to turn into a game of ping pong has been set. Socialite Sheilah Gashumba has called out singer Cindy over the viral video about Omah Lay’s arrest.

She has accused her of being jealous over the success of a boy who is only as old as her music career. She has asked Cindy to find somewhere else to take her problems instead of the Nigerian singer.

“I missed the part where @IamCindySanyucalled Omah Lay an idiot during a live video!! Wow!! My favorite artist!! Shame on you!! Be happy for others just like Uganda was happy for you when u filled up cricket oval.This boy is only 23 years abeg!! Dont put your problemz on him.”

Cindy has remained silent over the attack but a number of people online seem to agree with Sheilah, sharing her exact sentiment. Pallaso: “@Omah_Lay got hired to perform. Just like any other Artist, we need to learn to love each other as Africans.

Yes it’s unfair others perform and others can’t but this pandemic affected us all, we can’t afford to keep hurting each other. #FreeMusic#FreeOmah Obwango Hallan: “Calm down Cindy it’s not the way you’re reacting dia,think twice before u aired out a word those guys are also in the same industry with u one day u may request for help from them this world is full of ups and downs,so relax.” Douglas Kaz:

“Since they didn’t teleport to Ugandan, they passed through airport and guarded by the very police which arrested them and he also obtained a work permit so let me just remind Ugandans what to do munansonyiwa.”