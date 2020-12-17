Jazmine, Ntale lower standards to Birthday performances

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Lydia Jazmine has decided not to standards are manufactured and so can be lowered after she took to social media to share a minute by minute update about performing at someone’s birthday party. It is akin to what she did way back before covid-19 when heading to perform at big shows. O

n Tuesday she wrote: “About To Surprise Someone On Their Birthday!” On Wednesday, she shared a video of the actual performance at a Birthday party that hard all the musings of a scientific affair with only about six people present.

Singer Irene Ntale was trolled earlier on social media over the same after she shared a photo dressed in a gomesi with a caption thanking the two people that had invited her to their function. She wrote “Thank you so much Micheal&Bailey for having me on your beautiful day.” As much as it looked like it was a wedding, the troll didn’t spare her; Diaz Aryasiima: “As UGANDAN artists were stopped from doing concerts, now you try a birthday Birthday and thank the individual to have you. But see what a Nigerian did in our country Uganda.