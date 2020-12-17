Naira Ali, Rinex, Cindy still fuming

By Ahmad Muto

Local music producer Rinex, singers Naira Ali and Cindy are still fuming, boldly calling out the Nigerians and hailing the Uganda Police for arresting them despite the fact that it is the unpopular opinion now. According to them, Ugandan artistes shouldn’t allow to have the public manipulate them emotionally as if they need the Nigerians artistes more than they need them.

Rinex wrote: “Artistes in Uganda stop posting nonsense, if you feel touched by the arrest of the Nigerian artistes, Kigo Prison is not far from Kampala. Drive there, enter cells with them to show solidarity.

I stopped sympathizing when the Nigerians turned it into a battle thinking they own the whole of Africa.” Naira Ali stated in a now deleted Facebook post that as much as they has appropriated Naija art including sound, they don’t run the Uganda.

“You play 80% their music, desperately beg for their collabos, copy their sound and everything. Naye ate sibebatufuga wano….Nonsense.” Meanwhile Cindy clapped back after her video in support of the arrests turned viral for one reason – calling Omah Lay an idiot.

“Nobody has the right to come to my country and encourage the spread of corona no matter who you think you are. People are dying everyday and if you have any respect for human life you will stay home or sanitize and wear a mask in a crowded place. May all your curses and evil spells return to you in Jesus name Amen.”