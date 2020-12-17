Ruparelia Foundation,Rhino Fund Uganda Name New Born Calf Rae Ruparelia

By Alex Balimwikungu

Ruparelia Foundation working with Rhino Fund Uganda has today Named the New Born Calf Rae Ruparelia

Rhino fund Uganda is Uganda’s oldest Rhino Sanctuary with Now 33 Rhinos.



Rajiv Ruparelia, a Trustee Ruparelia Foundation and Managing Director Ruparelia Group during the naming ceremony of rhino calf adopted by the foundation at Rhino Fund Uganda sanctuary in Nakasongola district said there is a need for the next generation to learn and value game parks.

The Ruparelia’s paid $5000 for naming rights of the baby Rhino (Photo: Courtesy)

” There is need to learn and value the national parks and other protected national sites for the benefit of the country and the people of Uganda through earning livelihood,” he said

He explained that starting next year, Ruparelia foundation will embark on networking Uganda’s tourism assets to the international community with the view of making the country a hotspot for tourism destination globally.

The businessman also revealed that the Foundation has been able to pay USD 5000 ( Sh18m) to Ziwa Rhino sanctuary to acquire naming rights for the baby rhino it named after Rae Ruparelia

Newly born Rae Ruparelia grazes with its mother (photo: Courtesy)

Angie Genade the Executive Director Rhino Fund Uganda said the fund is grateful for the Ruparelia foundation for partnering and naming the baby rhino.

Genade adds that she wants the partnership to grow and Ruparelia Foundation to become the ambassadors of the rhino program