Alex Muhangi song rated online

By Ahmad Muto

Comedian Alex Muhangi has always envied artistes and as the years go by, he becomes less and less shy about it. From featuring in music videos when he isn’t struggling to make people laugh, he started releasing songs that are just slightly better than Fresh Daddy’s.

But his singing is still below par, sounding like he is talking or chewing insects. However, his latest effort, titled Kunyumira has a video that is struggling by local standards but quite an achievement given its out of the confines of his known strengths.

With over 6,000 views in three weeks, his fans have taken to encouraging him to give them more; Open minded: “Eheeeeeeee. U can sing as well!!! I dint know. Good hit.” Kasegu: “I see this guy z also developing some music ..nice song alex.” Mungi Robert: “Its a massive song… So urban. Now Muhangi kumbe you wea busy learning.” Tom Uganda: “Banange u far away 4rm bebecool wat i mean u hv sung something meanful.” Twitter: @MUTOHD