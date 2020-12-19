I can’t wait to take on Andre’s name – Nina Roz

By Ahmad Muto

After their introduction weeks ago, the flair and the buzz it generated, singer Nina Roz has now revealed that she wouldn’t mind taking her fiancé, producer Daddy Andre’s name after their wedding. She says since the name change happens after church she wouldn’t mind adding Andre, real name Andrew Ojambo’s name to hers to become Nina Kankunda Ojambo. She has also hit at those spreading rumours that she is pregnant as it was being reported by some blogs and those wondering why she isn’t making an announcement to stop it. According to her, the day she finds out she is pregnant; she won’t hesitate to break the news herself. Daddy Andre and Nina Roz surprised many after photos of their introduction ceremony surfaced online in October unannounced leaving many questioning if it was indeed legit or just a video shoot.

