I didn’t rush my engagement – Ray G

By Ahmad Muto

Mbarara-based singer Ray G has lashed out at critics arguing that he rushed into the idea of marriage being a young man with a huge following. He says they all have no idea about the subject because he has figured what they mean by saying he rushed. He explained that even if he waited for years, he will still get married to one person so he does not see the point of their argument.

“This is not rushing. Even if I waited for 100 years, I will still marry one woman. I am not King Solomon that I will marry 1,000. I think these are weird opinions.” About how he keeps the flames of their relationship burning, he says no one really understands love fully but what he knows for sure is that he learns something new about his fiancée daily. And has learnt not to lie because then suddenly he will have to keep which is difficult. Ray G was introduced in July by Anabell Twinomugisha, a TV West presenter in Ntungamo.

Twitter: @MUTOHD